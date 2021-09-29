Alexa
NHL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/09/29 22:00
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Detroit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Ottawa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Boston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Montreal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Tampa Bay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Rangers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Winnipeg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Edmonton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Anaheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Seattle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Vegas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 3, Boston 2

N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 2, OT

Carolina 3, Tampa Bay 1

Buffalo 5, Columbus 4, SO

Edmonton 6, Seattle 0

Vegas 4, Colorado 3

Los Angeles 4, San Jose 3

Wednesday's Games

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Vegas vs. Los Angeles at Vivint Smart Home Arena, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Edmonton vs. Seattle at Angel of the Winds Arena, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Jersey vs. N.Y. Islanders at Webster Bank Arena, 2 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Chicago vs. St. Louis at Cable Dahmer Arena, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Calgary vs. Seattle at accesso ShoWare Center, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-09-30 00:47 GMT+08:00

