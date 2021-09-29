All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Detroit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Ottawa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Boston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Montreal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Tampa Bay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 N.Y. Rangers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Winnipeg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Edmonton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Anaheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Seattle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Vegas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 3, Boston 2

N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 2, OT

Carolina 3, Tampa Bay 1

Buffalo 5, Columbus 4, SO

Edmonton 6, Seattle 0

Vegas 4, Colorado 3

Los Angeles 4, San Jose 3

Wednesday's Games

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Vegas vs. Los Angeles at Vivint Smart Home Arena, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Edmonton vs. Seattle at Angel of the Winds Arena, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Jersey vs. N.Y. Islanders at Webster Bank Arena, 2 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Chicago vs. St. Louis at Cable Dahmer Arena, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Calgary vs. Seattle at accesso ShoWare Center, 10 p.m.