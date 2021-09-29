Alexa
Taiwan president, vice president to receive second COVID shots Thursday

Both to be inoculated with Taiwanese-made Medigen vaccine

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/29 20:28
President Tsai Ing-wen receiving the first COVID vaccine dose on Aug. 23. 

President Tsai Ing-wen receiving the first COVID vaccine dose on Aug. 23.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) will receive the second dose of the Taiwanese-made Medigen COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday morning (Sept. 30), according to a presidential spokesperson.

Tsai received the first shot on Aug. 23, the first day the Taiwanese vaccine was administered to the public, while Lai was inoculated on Aug. 27. The president was scheduled to show up at 7:15 a.m. Thursday at the National Taiwan University (NTU) College of Medicine’s gymnasium, with Lai due at the same location 30 minutes later, Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said.

The timing was worked out in discussions between a national security team and the doctors and designed to avoid disrupting vaccinations for other people. The events will be broadcast live on Facebook, CNA reported.

Both leaders would follow regular procedures before and after being vaccinated, and a medical team would monitor any evolution in their condition, according to Chang.

The Medigen shot is the only Taiwanese-made vaccine to have received an emergency use authorization (EUA). AstraZeneca, Moderna, and BioNTech have been among the most widely distributed vaccine doses in the country.
