Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan-built fishing training ship to be completed in 2023

Vessel will replace predecessors after more than 30 years of service

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/29 19:33
The No. 3 Yu Shiun training vessel will be ready in 2023 (Fisheries Agency photo). 

The No. 3 Yu Shiun training vessel will be ready in 2023 (Fisheries Agency photo). 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Work officially started Wednesday (Sept. 29) on the first-ever Taiwan-built fishing training ship conforming to international standards, with the project scheduled to be completed in 2023.

Because its two predecessors have been in service for more than 30 years, the government decided to spend NT$840 million (US$30.2 million) on replacements, including the No. 3 Yu Shiun, the Liberty Times reported. The new 2,200-ton vessel will be 78.4 meters long, 15 m wide, and carry a maximum of 86 people.

The ship can take the trainees to the world’s three major oceans as well as to areas near Taiwan and Japan, the report said. Lung Teh Shipbuilding Co., which is building the training vessel in Suao, Yilan County, has also won a contract for a 450-ton patrol boat worth NT$430 million from the Fisheries Agency, a unit of the Cabinet-level Council of Agriculture (COA).
fishing
training ship
Fisheries Agency
Lung Teh Shipbuilding
Suao

RELATED ARTICLES

Greenpeace petitions US to investigate Taiwan seafood giant
Greenpeace petitions US to investigate Taiwan seafood giant
2021/09/11 14:23
Gigantic ocean sunfish caught in Taiwan Strait
Gigantic ocean sunfish caught in Taiwan Strait
2021/09/06 12:36
Taiwan Navy to boost defense, patrol capabilities with Kinmen port renovation project
Taiwan Navy to boost defense, patrol capabilities with Kinmen port renovation project
2021/09/05 15:46
Fisheries Agency pleads ignorance of Taiwan-flagged ships' illegal fishing activities
Fisheries Agency pleads ignorance of Taiwan-flagged ships' illegal fishing activities
2021/08/17 13:02
Taiwan listed by US as IUU fishing country
Taiwan listed by US as IUU fishing country
2021/08/16 21:46

Updated : 2021-09-29 20:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature