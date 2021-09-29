Alexa
Iran appoints another hard-liner to head state broadcasting

By Associated Press
2021/09/29 17:47
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state TV is reporting that the country’s top leader has appointed a new hard-line ally to head the state broadcasting company.

The Wednesday report says that Peyman Jebeli has replaced Abdolali Ali Asgari, who completed a five-year term. The change comes at the order of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say on all state matters.

Jebeli, 55, has a long history in the state broadcasting company, and was a deputy political director there. He also had worked as Deputy Secretary for Media at the country's Supreme National Security Council.

In recent years, the state broadcasting company’s editorial line has already been close to hard-liners who oppose former moderate president Hassan Rouhani, who reached a landmark nuclear deal with World Powers in 2015.

Updated : 2021-09-29 20:12 GMT+08:00

