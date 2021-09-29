Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Dutch consumer watchdog fines Samsung over TV prices

By Associated Press
2021/09/29 17:35
Dutch consumer watchdog fines Samsung over TV prices

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch consumer watchdog has fined Samsung more than 39 million euros ($45 million) for exerting “undue influence” on the price of television sets sold by online retailers. The company vowed to appeal the ruling.

The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets announced the fine Wednesday for the Benelux arm of the electronics giant.

“Under the pretense of ‘price recommendations,’ Samsung made sure that retailers increased their prices to the market price that Samsung desired,” ACM board chairman Martijn Snoep said in a statement.

“Samsung’s practices disrupted competition at the retail level, and resulted in higher prices for consumers,” he added.

The practice was intended to influence prices of new models of television sets that usually drop quickly after they are introduced to the market.

“Through this price coordination, Samsung protected its own margins as well as the retailers’ margins at the expense of consumers,” the ACM said.

The watchdog said it seized evidence of WhatsApp chats and emails during dawn raids.

Samsung said in a written reaction that it would appeal.

“We are disappointed with the ACM’s decision, as we believe that Samsung Electronics Benelux ... did not violate competition laws in the Dutch TV market as alleged by the ACM,” the company said.

Updated : 2021-09-29 20:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature