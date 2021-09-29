Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

From Sichuan to Sydney: Chinese long-range rocket soars over Australian skies

What some mistook for UFO, astrophysicists confirmed to be Chinese Long March 3B rocket

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/29 17:53
A Long March-5 rocket.

A Long March-5 rocket. (AP photo)

TAIWAN — A boomerang-shaped flare that was filmed shooting through the skies above Sydney at around 6:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday (Sept. 28), has been identified as belonging to a Long March 3B rocket that blasted off from China earlier that day.

Many observers on the ground mistook it for a UFO or a missile attack before astrophysicist Brad Tucker identified the plume as coming from a Long March 3B long-range Chinese rocket, according to a NewsHub report.

“The plume is like exhaust, gas coming out during launch of the rocket,” Tucker explained.

The rocket was launched from China’s Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in Sichuan Province, taking it from central China down past Southeast Asia and through north and eastern Australia.

From Sichuan to Sydney: Chinese long-range rocket soars over Australian skiesFlight path of the Long March 3B rocket.

It was rumored to carry a new generation of navigation satellite, per reports.

"It most definitely could be in the realm of spy or military satellites," Tucker told Australia’s 7 News. The sighting comes after multiple statements this month from Chinese policy advisors and state media, threatening that Australia could become a target of nuclear attacks in the future.
UFO
rocket
Australia China relations
satellite
China

RELATED ARTICLES

DPP politicians strategize about how to enter CPTPP
DPP politicians strategize about how to enter CPTPP
2021/09/28 17:34
'Evil intentions': China denounces British warship passing through Taiwan Strait
'Evil intentions': China denounces British warship passing through Taiwan Strait
2021/09/28 16:47
Power cuts in Taiwan and China expose Taiwanese businesses’ double standards
Power cuts in Taiwan and China expose Taiwanese businesses’ double standards
2021/09/28 12:36
China plans to reduce abortions as it tries to spark baby boom
China plans to reduce abortions as it tries to spark baby boom
2021/09/28 11:00
China quietly hits power supply shock as Evergrande crisis holds limelight
China quietly hits power supply shock as Evergrande crisis holds limelight
2021/09/27 13:00

Updated : 2021-09-29 18:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs