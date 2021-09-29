Alexa
AP PHOTOS: China shows military planes at Zhuhai air show

By Associated Press
2021/09/29 16:38
Members of the "August 1st" Aerobatic Team of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force perform during the 13th China International Aviatio...
A member of the "August 1st" Aerobatic Team of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force performs during the 13th China International Aviat...
Members of the "August 1st" Aerobatic Team of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force perform near a J-16D electronic warfare airplane du...
Visitors look at the Chinese military's J-16D electronic warfare airplane during 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also know...
Visitors take photos of a Chinese military attack helicopter displayed during 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition on Wednesday,...
A military guide briefs invited guests on details of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force's large transport aircraft the Y-20A during ...
A Chinese J-20 stealth fighter jet performs during 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Zhuhai ...
A visitor watches aviation performances during 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Zhuhai in s...
Members of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force Aviation University's "Red Falcon" Air Demonstration Team perform during the 13th Chin...
Members of the "August 1st" Aerobatic Team of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force perform during the 13th China International Aviatio...
Members of the "August 1st" Aerobatic Team of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force perform near a Chinese J-16D electronic warfare air...
Ground crew cover a jet from the "August 1st" Aerobatic Team of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force after a performance during the 13...
Visitors walk past a Chinese made CH-4 drone during the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China 2021 o...
An AG600 drops a payload of water during a performance for the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China...
Visitors pass replicas of space launch rockets produced by China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation or CASC which handles China's space prog...
Visitors watch an airshow during the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China 2021, on Tuesday, Sept. 2...

ZHUHAI, China (AP) — Visitors to China's major air show are getting a closeup look at the nation's latest military aircraft at the six-day event that runs through Sunday in southern China's Guangdong province.

The military's “August 1st” Aerobatic Team streamed red, blue and yellow smoke trails across the skies as its planes flew in formation at the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition. The annual show in Zhuhai was postponed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the ground, visitors swarmed around the J-16D electronic warfare plane, a military attack helicopter and the hulking Y-20A transport aircraft.

The ruling Communist Party is pouring money into developing fighter jets, stealth technology, drones and other hardware for its military wing, the People’s Liberation Army, as it presses claims to disputed seas and other territory.

The air show is an opportunity for China to showcase its drones and other aircraft to potential overseas buyers as it pushes into markets that have been dominated by the United States and Europe.

Apart from warplanes, a number of civilian aircraft are on display, including electric-powered aircraft and a flying car from a Chinese-Australian joint venture.

