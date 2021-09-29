ITRI launches compound semiconductor project in Taiwan's Tainan

Vice President Lai Ching-te (center) at the launch of ITRI's compound semiconductor project in Tainan Wednesday. Vice President Lai Ching-te (center) at the launch of ITRI's compound semiconductor project in Tainan Wednesday. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) launched its first compound semiconductor technology project in Tainan Wednesday (Sept. 29) as part of a campaign to cut carbon emissions.

The research and development base in the southern city form the centerpiece of what ITRI has dubbed its “Rain Forest of the South” project, the Liberty Times reported. The plan aims to allow Taiwan to take its place among clean technology pioneers on a global scale.

ITRI also signed an agreement with the Tainan City Government Wednesday which will result in domestic and multinational corporations investing in the project. Local car part manufacturers are expected to join in to link up with global supply chains.

The goal of the “Rain Forest of the South” project is to promote the whole process of compound semiconductor manufacturing, from the design of the chips to its testing and packaging, and the eventual use for electric vehicles.