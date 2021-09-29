China builds massive 46 football field long, 5,000-room quarantine center

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A quarantine facility in China that costs US$260 million (NT$7.25 billion), boasts 5,000 rooms and is the size of 46 football fields, is due to open in the city of Guangzhou in the next few days.

It has taken construction crews less than three months to build the Guangzhou International Health Station, as it is officially known, on the outskirts of China's southern megacity, according to a CNN report.

Incoming arrivals will stay in the rooms at the station rather than at designated hotels in a move designed to lower local residents' exposure to imported cases.

"It's arguably the most state-of-the-art quarantine center in the world, if you will—very high tech, very sophisticated," Huang Yanzhong (黃延中), a senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations, said.

This could be the first of many such accommodation facilities to sprout up across China in the coming months, with a similar project planned in Shenzhen, per reports.



The country's COVID policies may be heading in a different direction from the rest of the world. Just as China tightens quarantine measures for overseas arrivals, more and more countries are relinquishing restrictions. Last week, the U.S. recently announced it would ease travel restrictions on all fully vaccinated foreign visitors starting in November, per BBC.