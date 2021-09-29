‘Taiwan's burial': Scholar slams Chairman Chu's China policy as KMT divisions deepen

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — KMT disunity was on full display Wednesday (Sept. 29) as political scientist Chang Ya-chung (張亞中) tore into newly elected party Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫), saying his cross-strait policy platform “will bury Taiwan in the end.”

Speaking at the “Intelligentsia Taipei” (臺北智會) forum, Chang slammed Chu’s approach to China, often summed up as “pursuing unity while respecting differences” (求同尊異), saying it cannot resolve cross-strait hostilities and is more regressive than "one China, two versions."

Chang said Chu’s position is simply a vote-grabber and that by delaying a resolution of cross-strait tensions with China, Taiwan will be “like a frog boiled in warm water," citing a common metaphor used to explain China’s strategy to incrementally take over Taiwan. “This will bury Taiwan in the end,” he said.

Chang was runner-up in the race for the party’s leadership which concluded on Saturday (Sept. 25). Advocating a pro-unification policy, his strident rhetoric strikes a chord with supporters of the “deep blue’ faction,” which places him at odds with Chu, a moderate.