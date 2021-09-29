Alexa
Pakistan cricket's chief executive Wasim Khan resigns

By Associated Press
2021/09/29 14:58
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Wasim Khan has resigned as Pakistan Cricket Board's chief executive officer, four months before his three-year tenure was due to end.

The PCB confirmed Khan’s resignation in a brief statement on Wednesday, saying its board of governors will “take up the matter” in a meeting later in the day.

Khan was appointed as chief executive by former chairman PCB Ehsan Mani in 2019.

It’s the third notable resignation in the Pakistan cricket setup since former captain and renowned commentator Ramiz Raja took over as the chairman of the PCB earlier this month after Mani did not accept an offer to take a short-term extension.

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis also quit their coaching roles. Raja has brought in Australian Matthew Hayden as batting consultant and South African Vernon Philander as bowling consultant for next month’s T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

