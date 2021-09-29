Alexa
Taiwanese director sentenced to 4 years for sexual assault

Supreme Court rejects Doze Niu's final appeal

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/29 16:40
Film director Doze Niu. 

Film director Doze Niu.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Film director Doze Niu (鈕承澤) faces four years in prison for sexual assault after the Supreme Court rejected his final appeal Wednesday (Sept. 29).

While shooting a movie in 2018, Niu invited members of the film crew to his home, but he was accused of assaulting a female crew member after the others had left. While he claimed the act had been consensual, the Taipei District Court and later the Taiwan High Court did not accept his version of events and sentenced him to four years in prison.

The Supreme Court’s rejection of Niu’s appeal against the High Court verdict means he will soon have to start serving the sentence, the Liberty Times reported.

Based on an analysis of messages between Niu and the victim, the High Court had ruled against Niu’s claim that the two were beginning a relationship. In addition, before the assault, the woman had told friends and colleagues about alleged inappropriate behavior by the director, the court said, adding that Niu had not shown any remorse.

Niu, 55, started out as a teenage actor and was nominated for a Golden Horse Award for his role in the movie “Growing Up.” He later directed movies, including the 2010 gangster epic “Monga.”
Doze Niu
sexual assault
rape
rape case
Supreme Court

Updated : 2021-09-29 17:11 GMT+08:00

