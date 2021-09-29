Automotive Infotainment System Market CAGR of 11.4%| Increasing Demand of Passenger And Commercial Vehicles

MarketResearch.biz announces publication of its most recently generated research report titled, “Global Automotive Infotainment System Market by Product Type (Audio Unit, Display Unit, Head-up Display, Navigation Unit, Communication Unit), by Fit Type (OEM and Aftermarket), by Application (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) Global Forecast to 2028.”, which offers a holistic view of the automotive infotainment system market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market. The first five-year cumulative revenue (2019–2023) is projected to be more than US$ 169.2 Bn, which is expected to increase rather relatively over the latter part of the five-year forecast period.

Global Automotive Infotainment System Market: Definition

Automotive infotainment system combines hardware and software in order to provide useful information and entertainment applications to driver and passengers in the vehicle. This system is installed in vehicles and connected to device via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. For controlling infotainment system touch screen, voice commands, or physical controls are used.

Global Automotive Infotainment System Market: Market Dynamics

Major factor driving growth of the global automotive infotainment system market is increasing demand of passenger and commercial vehicles, especially in developing countries. In addition, growing awareness regarding advantages of infotainment system that offers driver assistance, online streaming videos, online music, voice command control, navigation, etc. is another key factor fueling growth of the target market.

Government regulations regarding safety of the driver and installations on safety and security systems in vehicles is a factor supporting growth of the target market. In addition, government initiatives for development of industrial sector, coupled with increasing investment by various international players in developing countries, owing to availability of low cost labor and raw material are some of the factors anticipated to further boost growth of this market over the forecast period. However, lack of uninterrupted connectivity is a factor that could affect growth of the target market. In addition, high cost of electronic systems that are installed in vehicles is another factor that could affect growth of the global market.

Nevertheless, introduction of cost-effective connectivity efficient infotainment system can create revenue opportunities for prominent players in the target market.

Global Automotive Infotainment System Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global automotive infotainment system market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global automotive infotainment system market is expected to register a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.

Global Automotive Infotainment System Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, fit type, application, and region. The product type segment includes audio unit, display unit, head-up display, navigation unit, and communication unit. The fit type segment OEM and aftermarket. The application segment includes passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The region includes the North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

By Product Type: The head-up display segment is expected to register highest CAGR of over 12.3% over the forecast period in the global market

By Fit Type: The aftermarket segment is expected to register highest CAGR of over 11.4% over the next 10 years

By Application: The passenger cars segment is expected to register highest CAGR of over 11.2% over the forecast period in the global market

By Region: The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register highest CAGR of over 11.5% in the global automotive infotainment system market

Global Automotive Infotainment System Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global automotive infotainment system market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Continental AG, HARMAN International, Panasonic Corporation, Alpine Electronics, Inc., DENSO CORPORATION., Visteon Corporation., Clarion Co., Ltd., Airbiquity Inc., AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., and Robert Bosch GmbH

The Global Automotive infotainment system Market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2028 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive infotainment system market for 2018–2028.