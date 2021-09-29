CAGR of 7.5%|Biopolymer Films Market Growth – Increasing Demand In Food And Beverage And Agriculture Industries

MarketResearch.biz announces publication of its most recently generated research report titled, “Global Biopolymer Films Market by Type (Bio-based, Microbial Synthesized, Synthetic, and Partially Bio-based), By Application (Food & Beverage, Home & Personal Care, Medical & Pharmaceutical, Agriculture, and Others), and Region – Global Forecast to 2027.”, which offers a holistic view of the global biopolymer films market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

Global Biopolymer Films Market: Introduction

Biopolymers are the polymers produce from various renewable sources. Biopolymers are environment-friendly as they are produced from animal or plant products. Biopolymers are classified into bioplastics, as it helps reduce carbon emissions in atmosphere. In addition, plasticizers are mixed to these polymers for enhance strength and flexibility. Proteins, lipid, and polysaccharides compounds are raw materials used to produce biopolymers polymers.

Global Biopolymer Films Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing adoption of biopolymer films in medical applications such as for controlled drug release, space filling implants, and wound management owing to biocompatibility is a major factor driving demand for these products

In addition, adoption of biopolymers is increasing in the manufacture of medical devices used to replace or repair some diseased, damaged or non-functional piece of tissue or bone-like-replacement of joints, heart valves, arteries, teeth, tendons, ligaments, ocular lenses, etc.

Biopolymer-based products are used in circuit boards, casings, and data storage devices as they are durable, tough, and lightweight. Currently, demand for bioplastics is expected to increase owing to introduction of bioplastics in a rapidly growing consumer electronics sector for production of touch screen computer casings, loud speakers, keyboard elements, mobile casings, vacuum cleaners, mouse for laptops, etc.

Increasing adoption of bioplastics in the automotive industry owing to increasing focus on fuel efficiency and emissions by reducing vehicle weight is expected to drive growth of the market to a significant extent. Moreover, rising concerns regarding recyclability of vehicle components is expected to support growth of the market

However, bio polymer films have disadvantages such as high water absorption, small production and high cost, low physical, chemical and mechanical resistance, relatively low vapor barrier and mechanical properties of the product, which could challenge growth of the market to a certain extent.

Global Biopolymer Films Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global biopolymer films market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global biopolymer films market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Global Biopolymer Films Market: Segment Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. The type segment includes bio-based, microbial synthesized, synthetic, and partially bio-based. The application segment includes food & beverage, home & personal care, medical & pharmaceutical, agriculture, and others. The regions covered in the analysis includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

By Type: The bio-based segment accounted for highest revenue share contribution as compared to other type segment, and is expected to register highest CAGR of over 7.5% over the forecast period

By Application: The food & beverage industry segment is projected to account for highest revenue share as compared to other application segments, and register highest CAGR of over 7.6% over the forecast period

By Region: The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register highest CAGR of over 7.9% over the forecast period

Global Biopolymer Films Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global biopolymer films market include profiles of some of major companies such as BioBag International AS, NatureWorks LLC, Organix Solutions, Taghleef Industries L.L.C., BASF SE, Arkema S.A., CJ CheilJedang Corporation, Braskem S.A., Plascon Group, DaniMer Scientific, Novamont S.p.A, Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Plantic Technologies Limited), and Rodenburg Biopolymers

The Global Biopolymer Films Market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2027 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global biopolymer films market for 2017–2027.