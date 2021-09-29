CAGR of 8.5%|Brewer’s Yeast Market Major Factor – Rising Preference For Healthy Food Products Among Consumers

MarketResearch.biz announces publication of its most recently generated research report titled, “Global Brewer’s Yeast Market by Product Type (Dry and Liquid), by Application (Feed Supplements and Food Supplements), Vertical (Industrial, Pharmaceutical, Brewing Industries, and Nutraceutical Manufacturers), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa). Global Forecast to 2027.”, which offers a holistic view of the global brewer’s yeast market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

Global Brewer’s Yeast Market: Definition

Brewer’s yeast is an ingredient which is used in the manufacture of beer and bread. This is made from Saccharomyces cerevisiae, a one-celled fungus. It is used as food supplement and feed supplement. Brewer’s yeast has various valuable nutrients such as vitamin B-complexes, proteins, and trace minerals among others, and addition of yeast to animal foods improves quality of feed and health of animals.

Global Brewer’s Yeast Market: Market Dynamics

Rising awareness among breeders and farmers and meat product consumers regarding nutrition and health of livestock, as well as rising preference for healthy food products among consumers is the major factor driving growth of the global brewer’s yeast market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing consumption of meat, ready-to-eat meat products, frozen meats, and dairy products globally is another major factor expected to drive the growth of the global market.

However, over consumption of brewer’s yeast can cause mild headache, stomach discomfort, bloating, flatulence, chest pain or difficulty breathing and others. It is recommended to avoid consumption of brewer’s yeast if a person is already suffering from yeast allergy, Crohn’s diseases, weakened immune system, and diabetes or hypoglycemia.

Increasing focus of major manufacturers on advancing their respective production technologies for both cost and capacity benefits is expected to create revenue opportunities for players in the target market over the next 10 years.

Increasing trend of shifting preference towards bio-based or natural food and feed additives is expected to gain traction and support revenue growth of the market over the next 10 years.

Global Brewer’s Yeast Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global brewer’s yeast market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global brewer’s yeast market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.5 % during the forecast period.

Global Brewer’s Yeast Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, vertical and region. The product type segment includes dry yeast and liquid yeast. The application segment includes feed supplements and food supplements. The vertical segment includes industrial, pharmaceutical, brewing industries, and nutraceutical manufacturers. The region includes the North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

By Product Type: The dry segment is expected to account major revenue share in the global market and is projected to register a CAGR of over 8.3% over the forecast period in the global market

By Application: The feed supplements segment is expected to register a CAGR of over 8.2% over the next 10 years

By Vertical: The industrial segment is expected to register a CAGR of over 8% over the next 10 years

By Region: The market in North America is expected to register a CAGR of over 8.2% in the global market

Global Brewer’s Yeast Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global Brewer’s Yeast market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Rymco Pty Ltd, Cargill, Incorporated, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Anchor Yeast(pvt) Ltd, Gulf Brewer’s yeast LLC, Omega Laboratories, Inc., Lesaffre et Compagnie, SA, Oriental Yeast Co., Ltd., Saf Yeast Company Private Limited, and Archer Daniels Midland Company Associated British Food Plc.

The Global Brewer’s Yeast Market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2027 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global brewer’s yeast market for 2017–2027.