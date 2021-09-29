US$ 11,431.3 Mn in 2027|Coronary Stent Market Key factor Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases

MarketResearch.biz announces publication of its most recently generated research report titled, “Global Coronary Stent Market by product type (Drug-Eluting Stent, Bare-Metal Stent, and Bioresorbable Vascular Stent), by material type (Metallic (Cobalt Chromium (CoCr), Platinum Chromium (Pt-Cr), Stainless Steel, and Nickel Titanium) and Others), end user (Hospitals, Cardiac Center, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) – Global Forecast to 2027.”, which offers a holistic view of the coronary stent market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market. The first five-year cumulative revenue (2019–2022) is projected to be approximately US$ 29,208 Mn, which is expected to increase significantly over the latter part of the five-year forecast period. According to report, the coronary stent market is projected to reach a value of over US$ 11,431.3 Mn in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period.

A coronary stent is a tube-shaped device placed in coronary arteries for the purpose of supplying blood to heart in order to keep arteries open in the treatment of coronary heart disease. The coronary stent is used in a procedure called percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI).

Global Coronary Stent Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global coronary stent market over the forecast period. In addition, technological advancements and rising demand for minimally invasive procedures are some of the other factors expected to fuel growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, availability of favorable reimbursement policies in the developed countries across the globe is another factor expected to boost growth of the global coronary stent market over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing research and development activities for development of innovative products and rising merger and acquisitions activities for improving company’s product portfolio and presence are other factors expected to propel growth of the target market over the forecast period.

However, lack of developed medical infrastructure facilities is a major factor may hamper growth of the market to certain extent.

Ongoing trend observed in the market is increasing development of biodegradable stents by major plyers operating in the global coronary stent market over the forecast period. This trend is expected to support growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Global Coronary Stent Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global coronary stent market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global coronary stent market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period.

Global Coronary Stent Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, material type, end user, and region. The product type segment includes drug-eluting stent, bare-metal stent, and bioresorbable vascular stent. The material type segment includes metallic (Cobalt Chromium (CoCr), Platinum Chromium (Pt-Cr), Stainless Steel, and Nickel Titanium) and others.

The end user segment includes hospitals, cardiac center, and others. The regions covered in the analysis includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

By Product Type: The drug-eluting stent segment accounted for highest revenue share contribution as compared to other type segment, and is expected to register a CAGR of over 6.8% between 2018 and 2027.

By material Type: The metallic segment accounted for highest revenue share contribution as compared to other material type segment, and is expected to register a CAGR of over 6.6% between 2019 and 2027.

By end user: The hospitals segment accounted for highest revenue share contribution as compared to other end user segment, and is expected to register a CAGR of over 6.6% between 2019 and 2027.

By Region: The market in North America accounted for highest revenue share in the global coronary stent market in 2018, and is expected to register a CAGR of over 6.5% between 2019 and 2027.

Global Coronary Stent Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global coronary stent market include profiles of some of major companies such Medtronic plc, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biosensors International Group, Ltd., BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, TERUMO CORPORATION, STENTYS SA, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Vascular Concepts, Translumina GmbH.

