(2018–2022) To Be Over US$ 5 Bn|Optical Distribution Frame Market Growth Driver – Increasing Demand for Data Center Rack Power Distribution Units

MarketResearch.biz announces publication of its most recently generated research report titled, “Global Optical Distribution Frame Market by Type (Rack Mount, Floor Mount, and Wall Mount) and Region – Global Forecast to 2027.”, which offers a holistic view of the global optical distribution frame market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market. The first five-year cumulative revenue (2018–2022) is projected to be over US$ 5 Bn, which is estimated to decline moderately over the latter part of the five-year forecast period.

Global Optical Distribution Frame Market: Overview

An optical distribution frame system enables cable interconnections between communication facilities, which can integrate fiber splicing, fiber optic adapters & connectors, fiber termination, and cable connections together in a single unit. It works as a protective device over fiber optic connections from external damages. The basic functions of optical distribution frame are provided by today’s vendors with different frame shapes and specifications.

Global Optical Distribution Frame Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for data center rack power distribution units and increasing technological advancements and development of innovative products are among some of the major factors expected to drive growth of the global optical distribution frame market over the forecast period.

An optical distribution frame is a comprehensive fiber optic distribution frame, which reduces overall costs and increases flexibility and reliability of a network. Cost of deployment and maintenance of networks is relatively lower than that of other types of networks in the market currently.

Moreover, increasing adoption of fiber cable connections and networks for communications and growing adoption of data centers are factors expected to result in further adoption of optical distribution frame networks across the communications service sectors worldwide. Optical distribution frames are installed vertically or horizontally inside a rack, and these units are used to interconnect various systems. This is another major factor as it serves to meet ever-changing customer needs and requirements more efficiently and reliably.

Furthermore, rising deployment of high density optical distribution frames is a key trend witnessed in the telecommunication industry. This rising adoption is expected continue and significantly enhance network speed, as well as reduce installation time.

However, low infrastructure spending by telecom service providers and high manufacturing cost associated with optical distribution frames are among some of the major factors expected to hamper growth of the global optical distribution frame market to a certain extent.

Global Optical Distribution Frame Market: Market Forecast

This comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global optical distribution frame market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to forecast projections, revenue from the global optical distribution frame market is expected to register a CAGR of -4.5% during the forecast period.

Global Optical Distribution Frame Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of type and region. The type segment includes rack mount, floor mount, and wall mount. Regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa.

By Type: The wall mount segment is expected to register a CAGR of over -4%, thereby accounting for moderately higher revenue share as compared to the other type segments.

By Region: The market in North America accounted for highest revenue share in the global optical distribution frame market in 2017. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register a CAGR of over -3% in the global market over the forecast period.

Global Optical Distribution Frame Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global optical distribution frame market includes profiles of major companies such as Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., 3M Telecommunications, Huber+Suhner AG, CommScope, Inc., SHKE Communication Tech Co., Ltd., KOC Communication Co., Ltd., Telecom Bridge Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Chaoqian Communication Equipment Co., Ltd., OPTOKON, A.S., FiberNet, Fycoo, Electronics Technology Limited, Summit Telecom Corporation, Cheerwe Telecom Corporation, Shenzhen Kinsom Technology Limited, Corning Incorporated, Panduit Corporation, The Siemon Company LLC, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., Reichle & De-Massari Holding AG, AFL Telecommunications LLC, Nexans S.A, and Sopto Technology Co., Limited.

The global optical distribution frame market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2027 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and future prospects of the global optical distribution frame market for 2017–2027.