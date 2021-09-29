CAGR of 6.1%|Interior Wall Putty Powder Market Driven By Increasing Number of Infrastructure Development Activities

MarketResearch.biz announces publication of its most recently generated research report titled, “Global Interior Wall Putty Powder Market by type (Cement-based Putty and Gypsum-based Putty), Application (Residential and Commercial) Global Forecast to 2023.”, which offers a holistic view of the interior wall putty powder market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market. The first three-year cumulative revenue (2018–2020) is projected to be over US$ 7.5 Bn, which is expected to increase considerably over the latter part of the three-year forecast period.

Global Interior Wall Putty Powder Market: Introduction

Interior wall putty powder is a kind of surface filling material used for pretreatment of construction surface before lacquer construction. The main purpose is to fill in the porosity of the construction surface and to correct the curve deviation of the construction surface to lay a solid foundation for obtaining uniform and smooth paint.

Global Interior Wall Putty Powder Market: Dynamics

Rising demand for interior wall putty powders from the construction sector owing to advantages such as excellent water-repellent properties, cost-effective nature, increases strength and pull-off strength of hardened renders and plasters, eco-friendly nature, and also provides smooth and silky finish to walls and such surfaces which is expected to drive growth of the interior wall putty powder market in Asia Pacific. Moreover, rapid urbanization and migration to cities in various developing countries has resulted in urban housing shortage, and in order to bridge the gap, undertaking of various government initiatives such as affordable homes and related projects is expected to boost construction activities in such countries.

According to RHB OSK Securities in 2014, budget allocated for infrastructure development in Indonesia was US$ 14.1 Bn, which was raised to US$ 20.5 Bn in 2015, and further to US$ 21.9 Bn in 2016

Increasing adoption of interior wall putty powder for correcting curve deviation of wall surfaces in order to obtain uniform and smooth surface before painting is expected to boost adoption of interior wall putty powder across the globe.

Expanding construction activities in residential and commercial sectors, owing to increasing investments in affordable housing schemes, new high-end construction projects, and renovation of old buildings in various developing and developed countries is expected to have positive impact on the target market.

• In 2017 for instance, according to US Census Bureau – total spending by the government on construction, including private and public sectors, was US$ 1,284,740 Mn, and total spending on the residential sector was US$ 536,788 Mn

• According to US Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development report, 1,396,000 building permits were authorized in the US in 2017

Global Interior Wall Putty Powder Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global interior wall putty powder market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global interior wall putty powder market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Global Interior Wall Putty Powder Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region/country. The type segments include cement-based putty and gypsum-based putty. The application segments includes residential and commercial. The regions include the North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

By Type: The cement-based putty segment accounted for highest revenue share contribution in 2018, as compared to gypsum-based putty segment, and is expected to register a CAGR of over 6.1% between 2018 and 2023

By Application: The residential segment accounted for highest revenue share contribution in 2018, as compared to commercial segment, and is expected to register a CAGR of over 6.1% between 2018 and 2023

By Region: The market in Asia Pacific accounted for highest revenue share in the global interior wall putty powder market in 2018, and in expected to register a significant CAGR of over 6.7% between 2018 and 2023.

Global Interior Wall Putty Powder Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global interior wall putty powder market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as UltraTech Cement Limited, Meichao Group Co., Ltd., J.K. Cement Limited, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., Walplast Products Private Limited, Platinum Waltech Ltd., Akzo Nobel N.V., Lion Building Solutionm, Mapei SpAm, Asian Paints (International) Limited, SKSHU Paint Co., Ltd, Bauhinia Paints Manufacturing Limited, and Saint-Gobain Weber S.A.

The Global Interior Wall Putty Powder Market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017–2023 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Interior Wall Putty Powder Market for 2018–2023.