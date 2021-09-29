CAGR of 6.6% By 2028|Maleic Anhydride Market Growth By Increasing Demand In Food Industry As A Preservative And Flavor Enhancer

MarketResearch.biz announces publication of its most recently generated research report titled, “Global Maleic Anhydride Market by Raw Material (n-butane and benzene) By Application (unsaturated polyester, 1,4 – butanediol, additives, and others), and by Region/Country – Global Forecast to 2027.”, which offers a holistic view of the global maleic anhydride market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

Global Maleic Anhydride Market: Introduction

Maleic anhydride is an organic compound with the formula C2H2(CO)2O. It is the acid anhydride of maleic acid. Maleic anhydride is a colorless white solid which has a pungent odor. Maleic anhydride is produced by vapor-phase oxidation of n-butane and is biodegradable under aerobic conditions in sewage sludge as well as in soil and water. Maleic anhydride is a precursor to compounds, used for water treatment, detergents, insecticides and fungicides, pharmaceuticals, and other copolymers. It is also used in personal care products, and as artificial sweeteners and flavor enhancer in the food industry.

Global Maleic Anhydride Market: Market Dynamics

Rising demand for unsaturated polyster (UPR), coupled with growing automobile and construction industries across global are factors expected to propel growth of the target market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing demand for maleic anhydride in food industry as a preservative and flavor enhancer are some other factors expected to drive growth of the global maleic anhydride market in the near future.

Growing food and pharmaceutical industries owing to rising population, changing consumer preferences, and food habits are among some of the other factors expected to drive revenue growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing adoption of maleic anhydride in water treatment chemicals, detergents, and insecticides are among some other factors expected to further support growth of the maleic anhydride market.

Maleic Anhydride is gaining traction in various emerging applications such as in automotive, construction & manufacturing, and marine industries. It is used to production of unsaturated polyester, sheet molding compounds, and fiberglass reinforced plastics is expected to support revenue growth of the target market.

Stringent regulations regarding the disposal of maleic anhydride as materials manufactured from this chemical are not biodegradable and unaffected by exposure to sunlight, seawater, or fresh water. This drawback is expected to impact preference in pharmaceutical, agriculture, personal care sectors in the near future.

Global Maleic Anhydride Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global maleic anhydride market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global maleic anhydride market is expected to expand at a moderate CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Global Maleic Anhydride Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of raw material, application, and region. The raw material segment includes n-butane and benzene. By application segment includes unsaturated polyester, 1,4- butanediol, additives, and others. The region covered in the analysis are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

By Raw Material: The n-butane segment accounted for highest revenue share contribution as compared to benzene, and is expected to register highest CAGR of over 6.5%.

By Application: The unsaturated polyester segment accounts for highest revenue share in the global market and is expected to register highest CAGR of over 6.8%.

By Region: The market in Asia Pacific accounted for highest revenue share in the global maleic anhydride market in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of over 7%.

Global Maleic Anhydride Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global maleic anhydride market includes profiles of some of major companies such as Huntsman International LLC, Ashland Inc., LANXESS AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Merck KGaA, Flint Hills Resources, Polynt SpA, NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD., Bartek Ingredients Inc., and Royal DSM N.V.

The Global Maleic Anhydride Market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2027 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global maleic anhydride market for 2017–2027.