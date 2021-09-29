Military SATCOM Ground Terminal Market (2018–2022) To Be More Than US$ 26 Bn, Increasing Demand From Defense Sector For Secure Communication

MarketResearch.biz announces publication of its most recently generated research report titled, “Global Military SATCOM Ground Terminal Market by Product (Receiver, Transmitter/Transponder, Transceiver, Antenna, and Modem/Router), by Technology (VSAT, SATCOM on the Move, and SATCOM on the Pause). Global Forecast to 2028.”, which offers a holistic view of the global military SATCOM ground terminal market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market. The first five-year cumulative revenue (2018–2022) is projected to be more than US$ 26 Bn, which is expected to increase rather moderately over the latter part of the five-year forecast period.

Military SATCOM ground terminals play a vital role in global military communication system. These ground terminals serve as an anchor station for wide-area satellite communications between the ground control segment or reception and the deployed terminals.

Global Military SATCOM Ground Terminals Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for reliable and secure communication system from defense sector, coupled with government initiatives towards modernization and replacing aging equipment are among some major factors expected to drive growth of the global military SATCOM ground terminal market

In addition, increasing investments and focus on technological advancements and R&D activities for development of advanced communication systems with reduced size and weight is another factor expected to further support growth of the target market to certain extent

However, high cost of R&D activities and budgetary constraints for players in developing countries are major factors expected to restrain market growth.

Increasing public and private partnerships for development of cost-effective products is expected to create new opportunities in terms of revenue for player operating in the target market over the forecast period.

Global Military SATCOM Ground Terminals Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global military SATCOM ground terminals market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global military SATCOM ground terminals market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Global Military SATCOM Ground Terminals Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of product, technology, and region: The product segment includes receiver, transmitter/transponder, transceiver, antenna, and modem/router. The technology segment includes VSAT, SATCOM on the Move, and SATCOM on the Pause. The regions include the North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

By Product: The Antenna segment accounted for highest revenue share contribution in 2017, as compared to other product segments. The transceiver segment is expected to register highest CAGR of over 6.5% over the forecast period

By Technology: The VSAT segment accounted for highest revenue share contribution in 2017, as compared to other technology segments. The SATCOM on the Pause segment is expected to register highest CAGR of over 6%.

By Region: The market in North America accounted for highest revenue share in the global military SATCOM ground terminals market in 2017. The Asia Pacific market is expected to register a CAGR of over 6.4%.

Global Military SATCOM Ground Terminals Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global military SATCOM ground terminals market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as General Dynamics Corporation, L3 Technologies, Inc., Harris Corporation, Cobham plc, Viasat, Inc., Thales S.A., Airbus SE (ND SatCom GmbH), Iridium Communications Inc., Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., Raytheon Company, United Technologies Corporation, BAE Systems Plc., EchoStar Corporation (Hughes Network Systems LLC.), and Northrop Grumman Corporation

The Global Military SATCOM Ground Terminals Market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2028 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global military SATCOM ground terminals Market for 2018–2028.