Taiwan’s TSMC preparing equipment for new advanced packaging facility

Packaging fab will focus on providing TSMC’s SoIC technology

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/29 15:25
TSMC logo (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is getting ready to move equipment to one of its new advanced packaging facilities in northern Taiwan before the year’s end.

The advanced packaging fab in Chunan will be devoted to providing the company’s own system on integrated chips (SoIC) technology, according to CNA. The Taiwanese chipmaker says it is planning to commercialize its SoIC technology at the new Chunan plant in the latter half of 2022, according to DigiTimes.

It is also on schedule to finish another advanced packaging fab using its 2.5D packaging technology in 2022, per CNA.

The world’s largest contract chipmaker has several advanced 2.5D packing and 3D silicon stacking technologies, which comprise what it calls 3DFabric, according to Tom’s Hardware. “TSMC’s logic-on-logic stacking CoW (chip-on-wafer) and WoW (wafer-on-wafer) technologies require advanced frontend production facilities, whereas interposed-based packaging processes like CoWoS (chip-on-wafer-on-substrate) and package-on-package interconnects like InFO (integrated fan-out) use backend fab technologies,” Tom’s Hardware said.

TSMC previously said it plans to have five plants that can provide its 3DFabric advanced packaging solutions by the end of next year, per DigiTimes.
TSMC
TSMC SoIC plant
TSMC 3D fabric

