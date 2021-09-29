Alexa
Chinese power cuts impact on Taiwanese firms remain to be seen: Official

Many tech firms have reported production shutdown but Apple supplier Foxconn says not affected

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/29 15:08
In this Nov. 28, 2019, file photo, smoke and steam rise from a coal processing plant in Hejin in central China's Shanxi Province.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — It’s too early to tell the extent to which Taiwanese businesses will be affected by China’s widening power shortages, according to the country’s economic authorities.

The government is closely watching the development of the power crunch and learned that the energy use restrictions till Oct. 1 are expected to have a limited impact on Taiwanese firms, said Economic Affairs Minister Wang Mei-hua (王美花) at a legislative interpellation on Wednesday (Sept. 29), reported CNA.

Taiwanese tech companies that have suspended operations due to the incident include Unimicron, EMC, Sunon Electric Industrial Co., Concraft Holding Co., Eson, and many more, DPP legislator Tsai Yi-yu (蔡易餘) pointed out.

Major Apple supplier Foxconn has seen its plants in Kunshan located in Jiangsu Province affected by the measure, but not its biggest production base in China, Shenzhen, per Business Next. Another Apple product manufacturer, Pegatron said its smartphone production relies mostly on green energy, and hence has not felt the heat from the fallout of the blackouts, wrote UDN.

The energy restrictions have spread to over ten provinces in China, including Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and Guangdong, hitting sectors from heavy industry, to solar power and light industry.

Taiwanese business expert Hsieh Chin-ho (謝金河) has lashed out at Taiwanese firms which have a presence in China for adopting a “double standard” toward the power cuts in the two countries.
