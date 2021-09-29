Advanced Energy’s LGA110D delivers best-in-class DC-DC power conversion with 30% higher power density

Featuring high current rating, high density and flexible control functions, the new point-of-load DC-DC converter is ideal for complex and high current applications

DENVER, COLORADO - Media OutReach - 29 September 2021 - Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) – a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions – today introduced the Artesyn LGA110D, a 110 amp-rated, non-isolated digital point-of-load DC-DC converter. The latest addition to the company's LGA family, the LGA110D delivers a higher current rating at 30% higher power conversion density than any DC-DC converters in its class, making it a superior solution for a broad range of applications in the industrial, medical, telecom and IT infrastructure markets.









"Thanks to its market-leading power density, the LGA110D increases operational efficiency to more than 96%," said Joe Voyles, vice president of marketing, industrial power conversion products at Advanced Energy. "The higher peak efficiency reduces power dissipation by 15% compared to older generations with the same small form factor."

In addition to its superior current density of 220 amps per square inch, the LGA110D features two independently controlled 55-amp/175-watt outputs, which means fewer power converters are needed in multiple channel or high current applications. The dual outputs can be selected as completely independent, configured to a single output or synchronized with up to three other LGA110D converters for truly flexible design combinations. This frees up PCB space and reduces overall system cost while addressing the increasing current requirements in FPGA or ASIC devices used in complex, demanding applications.

With both analog and digital control functions, the LGA110D can be conveniently controlled with external resistors or using the industry standard PMBus digital interface that features additional control functions to offer designers more system integration possibilities.

For detailed product information and technical specifications, visit www.artesyn.com/power-supplies/websheet/653/lga110d-series.





About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE's power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial, manufacturing, telecommunications, data center computing and healthcare. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted more than three decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.

