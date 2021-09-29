Alexa
EU calls Taiwan 'important economic partner' but rules out diplomatic recognition

European Commission VP says bloc will stick to 'one-China' policy while cooperating with Taiwan

By Chang Ya-chun, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/29 15:40
11th EU-China Strategic Dialogue took place on Tuesday, Sept. 28. (Getty Images photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell said on Tuesday (Sep. 28) that the EU considers Taiwan an “important economic partner,” though there are no plans to recognize it diplomatically.

During the 11th EU-China Strategic Dialogue held virtually on Tuesday, Borrell, who is also the EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, exchanged opinions with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (王毅) on various topics, including Taiwan, which China claims as its own sovereignty territory, according to the European External Action Service (EEAS).

Borrell stressed that EU member states have an interest in cooperating with Taiwan, which he described as “a like-minded and important economic partner.” However, he said the EU would not recognize its statehood, in line with the bloc's "one-China" policy.

The dialogue also saw discussions on EU-China relations and international issues, including the situations in Afghanistan, Myanmar, and the Indo-Pacific. International challenges such as climate change and the coronavirus pandemic were also touched on.

The two sides also conversed about human rights in the context of Xinjiang and Hong Kong. The agency added that despite the disagreements between the EU and China, Borrell hopes the next meeting will be held within the next three months, per the EEAS.

The EU should maintain intensive engagement with China in several key areas, the EU high representative said.
