Taiwanese legislators visit domestic missile maker

Legislative Yuan recently approved 5-year, NT$240-billion budget

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/29 13:36
Test-firing the Hsiung Feng IIe missile (NCSIST photo). 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Legislators on Wednesday (Sept. 29) paid a confidential visit to the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) in New Taipei City to inspect the production of missiles.

The tour followed the passage of a budget totaling NT$240 billion (US$8.63 billion) spread over five years beginning 2022 devoted to eight weapons systems, including missiles for the Navy and Coast Guard, CNA reported.

The members of the Legislative Yuan’s Foreign and National Defense Committee headed for the NCSIST campus in the Sanxia District Wednesday morning to assure themselves the company was able to step up production of missiles when required, the report said. Its projects included the extended-range supersonic Hsiung Feng III, the Sky Bow III surface-to-air missile, and the Wan Chien air-to-ground cruise missile.

The visit by the lawmakers came as China has been sending warplanes into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) almost on a daily basis for more than a year.
missiles
National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology
NCSIST
Legislative Yuan
military budget

Updated : 2021-09-29 14:10 GMT+08:00

