Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Street performer carnival to take place in Taiwan's Keelung

Event to feature creative demonstrations by craftsmen and artists, stunts, and music performances

  112
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/29 13:19
Cheng Yung-tsang, who specializes in diabolo shows, will perform at street performer carnival. (KLCCAB photo)

Cheng Yung-tsang, who specializes in diabolo shows, will perform at street performer carnival. (KLCCAB photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Keelung City Cultural Affairs Bureau (KLCCAB) has organized a street performer carnival that will take place on Saturday (Oct. 6) at the National Museum of Marine Science and Technology with a market featuring craftsmen, artists, and live performances by stuntmen and musicians.

A total of 20 craftsmen and artists specializing in toys, accessories, sculptures, and balloons will take up booths at the carnival’s market starting at 2 p.m., while live performances will begin at 2:40 p.m.

Stunt performances include Yang Chun-yi’s (楊峻毅) Cyr wheel, combining dance with a large metal wheel; Huang Po-nan’s (黃博男) “chair handstand” routine, and Cheng Yung-tsang’s (鄭湧蒼) diabolo show. Meanwhile, the musical acts will include the “Cross Section Band” (橫切面樂團), Hahahu African Drum Band, and “A Veteran’s Songs During Those Years” (老兵的那些年那些歌).

Street performer carnival to take place in Taiwan's Keelung
(Keelung City Cultural Affairs Bureau photo)

KLCCAB Director-General Chen Ching-ping (陳靜萍) said at a press conference that a new registration system implemented in March now allows street performers to work freely in the cities of Keelung, Taipei, and New Taipei, CNA reported. However, due to the impact of COVID-19, performers and artists have not been able to work until recently when restrictions were finally lifted.

The KLCCAB said in a Facebook post that one goal of the event is to ease everyone back into a normal lifestyle, and it invited people to join and cheer on the performers and artists.
Keelung
street performers
street performances
National Museum of Marine Science and Technology

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
2021/09/15 20:53
Taiwan's Keelung-class destroyers train to counter Chinese attack
Taiwan's Keelung-class destroyers train to counter Chinese attack
2021/08/25 18:29
Miaokou Night Market in Taiwan's Keelung selected as one of world's top 20 markets
Miaokou Night Market in Taiwan's Keelung selected as one of world's top 20 markets
2021/08/17 13:20
Unsanitary conditions discovered at market in Taiwan’s Keelung
Unsanitary conditions discovered at market in Taiwan’s Keelung
2021/08/15 18:28
Keelung Islet off Taiwan’s north coast reopens to visitors
Keelung Islet off Taiwan’s north coast reopens to visitors
2021/08/12 17:10

Updated : 2021-09-29 14:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature