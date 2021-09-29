Street performer carnival to take place in Taiwan's Keelung

Cheng Yung-tsang, who specializes in diabolo shows, will perform at street performer carnival. (KLCCAB photo) Cheng Yung-tsang, who specializes in diabolo shows, will perform at street performer carnival. (KLCCAB photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Keelung City Cultural Affairs Bureau (KLCCAB) has organized a street performer carnival that will take place on Saturday (Oct. 6) at the National Museum of Marine Science and Technology with a market featuring craftsmen, artists, and live performances by stuntmen and musicians.

A total of 20 craftsmen and artists specializing in toys, accessories, sculptures, and balloons will take up booths at the carnival’s market starting at 2 p.m., while live performances will begin at 2:40 p.m.

Stunt performances include Yang Chun-yi’s (楊峻毅) Cyr wheel, combining dance with a large metal wheel; Huang Po-nan’s (黃博男) “chair handstand” routine, and Cheng Yung-tsang’s (鄭湧蒼) diabolo show. Meanwhile, the musical acts will include the “Cross Section Band” (橫切面樂團), Hahahu African Drum Band, and “A Veteran’s Songs During Those Years” (老兵的那些年那些歌).



KLCCAB Director-General Chen Ching-ping (陳靜萍) said at a press conference that a new registration system implemented in March now allows street performers to work freely in the cities of Keelung, Taipei, and New Taipei, CNA reported. However, due to the impact of COVID-19, performers and artists have not been able to work until recently when restrictions were finally lifted.

The KLCCAB said in a Facebook post that one goal of the event is to ease everyone back into a normal lifestyle, and it invited people to join and cheer on the performers and artists.