Rookies lead Rangers past Angels 5-2 to avoid 100th defeat

Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Oliver Ortega follows through on his delivery to the Texas Rangers in the third inning of a baseball game in Arlingt... Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Oliver Ortega follows through on his delivery to the Texas Rangers in the third inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Texas Rangers left fielder DJ Peters reaches up to catch a fly out by Los Angeles Angels' Jared Walsh in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Arling... Texas Rangers left fielder DJ Peters reaches up to catch a fly out by Los Angeles Angels' Jared Walsh in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jose Rojas makes a diving attempt to reach a single hit by Texas Rangers' Jonah Heim in the sixth inning of a basebal... Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jose Rojas makes a diving attempt to reach a single hit by Texas Rangers' Jonah Heim in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Umpire Sam Holbrook stands by the plate as Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani adjust his gloves during an at-bat in the first inning of a baseball game... Umpire Sam Holbrook stands by the plate as Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani adjust his gloves during an at-bat in the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Los Angeles Angels second baseman David Fletcher (22) tags out Texas Rangers' Nick Solak (15) who was attempting to steal the bag in the third inning ... Los Angeles Angels second baseman David Fletcher (22) tags out Texas Rangers' Nick Solak (15) who was attempting to steal the bag in the third inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Texas Rangers starting pitcher A.J. Alexy throws to the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Sept. ... Texas Rangers starting pitcher A.J. Alexy throws to the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Texas Rangers' Andy Ibanez sprints towards first on his two-run single in the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Arlin... Texas Rangers' Andy Ibanez sprints towards first on his two-run single in the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Rookie Andy Ibanez’s two-run single highlighted a four-run second inning for Texas and fellow rookie A.J. Alexy won for the third time in four career starts as the Rangers beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-2 on Tuesday night to stave off their 100th loss for a second consecutive game.

Ibanez had three hits for the Rangers (58-99), who haven’t lost 100 games since 1973. He’s hitting .418 in his last 21 games with multiple hits in 13 of his last 20.

Max Stassi hit a two-run home run for the Angels, who have lost nine of 11.

Alexy (3-1) allowed three hits, beginning with Stassi’s second-inning homer, in five innings and threw a career-high 91 pitches. It was his first win since his record-setting first two starts, during which he allowed only two hits in 11 innings.

Three Texas relievers combined to throw three hitless innings, and Joe Barlow celebrated his 26th birthday by pitching a scoreless ninth for his 10th save in 11 opportunities.

Angels starter Packy Naughton (0-4), another rookie, gave up four runs in two innings on four hits and three walks.

Jonah Heim pulled a double into the left-field corner to score Charlie Culberson with Texas’ first run. After Ibanez’s bases-loaded single gave the Rangers a 3-2 lead, rookie Adolis Garcis drove home Isiah Kiner-Falefa on a grounder.

Ibanez tripled to left in the seventh on a sinking liner that skipped past the charging Phil Gosselin and scored on Garcia’s single to left.

Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, third in the majors with 45 homers, went 0 for 3 with a walk, his 14th in his last five games.

VERSATILE ROOKIE

Garcia, Texas’ right fielder, threw to first base in the fourth inning to double off Mayfield for his 16th outfield assist of the season, tying Boston’s Hunter Renfroe for the major league lead. He made a spectacular catch in foul territory on David Fletcher in the second inning, crashing into the wire fence. And his two RBIs gave him 88, leading all big league rookies and tying the rookie club record set by Pete Incaviglia in 1986.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: Manager Joe Maddon said there’s no reason to believe RHP Jaime Barria (shoulder impingement), placed on the 10-day injured list on Sunday, should be affected going into next season.

UP NEXT

Angels rookie RHP Janson Junk (0-1, 3.75 ERA) and Rangers LHP Taylor Hearn (6-5, 4.55) will face each other for the second time this month. Junk made his big league debut in Texas’ 7-3 win on Sept. 5, allowing five runs (one earned) in 3 2/3 innings. Hearn pitched a career-high seven innings, won that Sunday and is 4-2 since earning a regular rotation slot in late August.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports