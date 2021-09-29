Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Brazil's Palmeiras advances to Copa Libertadores final again

By Associated Press
2021/09/29 10:54
Dudu of Brazil's Palmeiras, right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Copa Libertadores semifinal second leg soccer match again...

Dudu of Brazil's Palmeiras, right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Copa Libertadores semifinal second leg soccer match again...

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil's Palmeiras advanced to the Copa Libertadores final on away goals on Tuesday after a 1-1 draw at Atlético Mineiro. The first leg between the two finished 0-0.

Eduardo Vargas opened the scoring for the hosts at the Mineirão Stadium with a header in the 52nd minute, but Dudu leveled in the 68th minute from close range.

The match in Belo Horizonte was attended by 18,000 fans, mostly Atlético Mineiro's. Palmeiras did not have any supporters for the first leg in Sao Paulo.

Defending Copa Libertadores champions Palmeiras will seek its third title in history against Brazil's Flamengo or Ecuador's Barcelona. The first leg ended 2-0 for the Brazilians, with the second to be played on Wednesday in Guayaquil.

The Copa Libertadores final will be played on Nov. 27 at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo.

Palmeiras secured its second South American title earlier this year in a 1-0 victory against Santos at the Maracanã Stadium.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-29 12:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Taiwan to reopen KTV, MTV, arcades, internet cafes on Oct. 5
Taiwan to reopen KTV, MTV, arcades, internet cafes on Oct. 5