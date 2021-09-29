Panarin gets 3 points in second period, Rangers top Bruins

Columbus Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins, right, makes a save against Buffalo Sabres' Linus Weissbach during the second period of a preseason NHL hocke... Columbus Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins, right, makes a save against Buffalo Sabres' Linus Weissbach during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

The Caroline Hurricanes celebrate a goal by Jesperi Kotkaniemi (82), during the first period of an NHL pre season hockey game against the Tampa Bay Li... The Caroline Hurricanes celebrate a goal by Jesperi Kotkaniemi (82), during the first period of an NHL pre season hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Philadelphia Flyers' Samuel Ersson blocks a shot during the third period of a preseason NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Tuesday, Sept.... Philadelphia Flyers' Samuel Ersson blocks a shot during the third period of a preseason NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

New York Islanders' Kenneth Appleby (50) celebrates with teammates after the Islanders won a preseason NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers... New York Islanders' Kenneth Appleby (50) celebrates with teammates after the Islanders won a preseason NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

New York Rangers defenseman Anthony Bitetto (22), third from left, celebrates his goal with right wing Kaapo Kakko (24), left wing Artemi Panarin (10)... New York Rangers defenseman Anthony Bitetto (22), third from left, celebrates his goal with right wing Kaapo Kakko (24), left wing Artemi Panarin (10) and center Ryan Strome (16) during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin).

NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists, leading the New York Rangers to a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins in a preseason game on Tuesday night.

Anthony Bitetto and Kaapo Kakko also scored for the Rangers. New York's No. 1 goaltender, Igor Shesterkin, played the first half of the game and had 11 saves on 12 shots before being replaced by Tyler Wall. Wall finished with 15 saves.

Jack Studnicka and Urho Vaakanainen scored for the Bruins. Linus Ullmark played the first half of the game in goal for Boston and made 11 saves. Kyle Keyser stopped seven of eight shots in the third.

ISLANDERS 3, FLYERS 2, OT

In Philadelphia, Anthony Beauvillier’s unassisted goal 22 seconds into overtime gave New York the win over the Flyers.

Adam Pelech and Noah Dobson also scored for the Islanders. Cory Schneider and Kenneth Appleby split the goaltending duties. Schneider started and stopped 10 of 11 shots. Appleby finished with 15 saves.

Egor Zamula and Maksim Sushko scored for Philadelphia. Carter Hart started in net for the Flyers and made 17 saves on 18 shots over the first two periods. Samuel Ersson made nine saves in just over 20 minutes of action.

HURRICANES 3, LIGHTNING 1

In Raleigh, North Carolina, newly acquired Jesperi Kotkaniemi had a goal and an assist in the first period to lead Carolina over defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay.

Kotkaniemi, the former member of the Montreal Canadiens who agreed to an offer sheet with the Hurricanes, opened the scoring with a power-play goal 9:07 into the game. He was credited with a secondary assist on Teuvo Teravainen’s power-play goal eight minutes later.

Jack Drury scored in the second period for Carolina, which had free agent signee Frederik Andersen play the entire game in goal. Andersen finished with 36 saves.

Maxime Lagace allowed all three goals on 32 shots for the Lightning. Alex Barre-Boulet scored for Tampa Bay.

SABRES 5, BLUE JACKETS 4, SO

In Columbus, Ohio, Jack Quinn scored the deciding goal in the shootout, helping Buffalo complete a come-from-behind victory over Columbus.

Trailing 4-1 entering the third period, Buffalo got goals from Michael Mersch, J.J. Peterka, and Linus Weissbach to force overtime. Neither team scored in the five-minute overtime session, setting the stage for Quinn's winner.

Arttu Ruotsalainen also scored for Buffalo. Aaron Dell allow three goals on 15 shots in nearly 30 minutes of action. Dustin Tokarski made 16 saves on 17 shots.

Oliver Bjokstrand scored two goals in a span of 3:41 in the first period for Columbus. Vladislav Gavrikov and Jake Bean added goals in the second period.

Elvis Merzlikins and Jet Greaves split time in nets. Merzlikins started and stopped 14 of 15 shots in the first two periods. Greaves made 11 saves in the third and overtime.

___

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/ap_sports