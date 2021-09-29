Alexa
Muguruza, Jabeur advance at Chicago

By GAVIN GOOD , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/09/29 09:29
CHICAGO (AP) — Garbiñe Muguruza and Ons Jabeur won in straight sets in the second round of the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic on Tuesday.

Muguruza said the breezy conditions were challenging during her 6-4 6-4 win over 21-year-old American Ann Li.

“It was a difficult match just because (Chicago) is a windy city, or the city of the wind,” Muguruza said. “Just controlling the mindset and not getting very frustrated because it’s difficult. With 6-4, 6-4, it was very tight. I think the match was very equal due to the circumstances, but I’m happy that I stayed calm in the 5-4, serving for each set, and I managed to close them out.”

Jabeur, the No. 6 seed from Tunisia, dispatched Su-Wei Hseih 6-1, 6-0 in 46 minutes.

Seventh-seeded Elise Mertens, No. 11 seed Anett Kontaveit and 14th-seeded Victoria Azarenka also advanced in straight sets.

Camila Giorgi, the 15 seed from Italy, lost 6-4, 6-2 to Elena-Gabriela Ruse of Romania.

In doubles, Polish duo Magdalena Frech and Katarzyna Kawa beat Belgian pair Kim Clijsters and Kirsten Flipkens in the first round, 6-4, 6-2.

Clijsters, a former world No. 1 and U.S. Open champion in 2009 and 2010, was eliminated from the singles bracket in a three-set loss on Monday, her first WTA Tour match since a first-round loss at last year's U.S. Open.

