Global Taiwan Institute’s Taiwanese Film Week to screen 8 films online

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Global Taiwan Institute (GTI) is hosting its second Taiwanese Film Week, an online film festival featuring eight films and documentaries that runs from Oct. 1-9.

During the nine-day period, each film will be accessible for two days to anyone residing in the U.S. on the online event platform Asiana . There will also be Q&A sessions with directors for two selected films accessible to audiences worldwide.



(GTI screenshot)

The four narrative films featured include romantic comedies “My Missing Valentine” (消失的情人節) and “A Leg” (腿) as well as dramas “Dear Tenant” (親愛的房客) and “Wild Sparrow” (野雀之詩). Among these films, “My Missing Valentine” was nominated for 11 Golden Horse Awards in 2020 and ultimately became the year’s biggest winner by reaping five awards, including Best Feature Film, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, and Best Visual Effects.

Taiwanese Film Week will also feature four documentaries: “Formosan Black Bear is Coming” (黑熊來了), “Sounds of Taiwan” (聽見台灣), “Chen Uen” (千年一問), and “Whale Island” (男人與他的海).

Screenings for “Dear Tenant” and “Whale Island” will be followed by a Q&A session with the director that will be livestreamed on Asiania and YouTube. The events will also be recorded and available after the livestreams, according to GTI.

As some of the films on the roster have limited capacity, audiences are encouraged to pre-register for screenings online.

The GTI is a non-profit organization in Washington D.C. working to promote Taiwan’s relationship with other countries through policy research and related programs, including publications, public seminars, and yearly symposia.