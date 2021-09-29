Alexa
Lions cut LB Jamie Collins, a week after trying to trade him

By Associated Press
2021/09/29 07:25
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions released veteran linebacker Jamie Collins, a week after acknowledging they were exploring options to trade him.

Detroit announced the move Tuesday, two days after leaving him inactive against the Baltimore Ravens.

After Collins played poorly in a loss at Green Bay on Sept. 20, coach Dan Campbell said the team decided it was time to play Derrick Barnes and Jalen Reeves-Maybin ahead of Collins.

The former New England Patriot was one of many players former Lions general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia reunited with in Detroit. He signed a $30 million, three-year deal last year.

Collins, who turns 32 on Oct. 20, was one of the top players for the Patriots in 2019 when they were No. 1 in the league in total defense. He led the team with 81 tackles and seven sacks that season.

New England drafted the former Southern Mississippi star in the second round of the 2013 draft. He has 442 tackles and 25 1/2 sacks with New England, Cleveland and Detroit.

The Lions (0-3) play at Chicago (1-2) on Sunday, trying to give Campbell his first win with the franchise.

