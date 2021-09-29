Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Texas nurse faces capital murder trial for 4 patient deaths

By Associated Press
2021/09/29 07:02
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Smith County Jail shows William George Davis. A not-guilty plea Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, launched the capita...

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Smith County Jail shows William George Davis. A not-guilty plea Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, launched the capita...

TYLER, Texas (AP) — A defense attorney for a former nurse accused of killing four patients at an East Texas hospital in 2017 told jurors Tuesday that his client was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time, while a prosecutor called him “a serial killer” who found the perfect place to hide.

William George Davis, 37, of Hallsville, is accused of injecting air into the arteries of four patients recovering from heart surgery at the Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, killing John Lafferty, Ronald Clark, Christopher Greenway and Joseph Kalina. His capital murder trial in Tyler began Tuesday with a not-guilty plea.

“No one expects this is going to happen to them — certainly not in a hospital," Smith County District Jacob Putnam told jurors during opening statements. “We’re going to ask you to find him guilty of capital murder because that’s what he did.”

Putnam noted that each of the four patients was in stable condition after their surgery until they all suffered stroke-like symptoms, with CT scans showed abnormal arterial spaces in their brains. Davis was the only nurse on duty at the time, he said.

“It turns out a hospital is the perfect place for a serial killer to hide,” Putnam said.

Defense attorney Phillip Hayes portrayed Davis as an innocent victim of circumstance. Hayes also asserted that strokes were not uncommon occurrences in intensive-care units, where all four patients were receiving care.

Testimony is to resume Wednesday morning, with the trial expected to take four to six weeks to complete, Putnam said.

Updated : 2021-09-29 09:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Taiwan to reopen KTV, MTV, arcades, internet cafes on Oct. 5
Taiwan to reopen KTV, MTV, arcades, internet cafes on Oct. 5