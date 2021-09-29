Alexa
Dodgers' Pujols goes on COVID-19 IL after 2nd vaccine

By Associated Press
2021/09/29 07:24
Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger drops his bat as he doubles during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Monday, ...

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Albert Pujols went on the Los Angeles Dodgers' COVID-19 injured list Tuesday, when Cody Bellinger was activated from the IL after missing eight games with a broken left rib.

Pujols received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and “just didn't feel good,” manager Dave Roberts said. Roberts said Pujols will be re-evaluated Wednesday.

The 41-year-old Pujols is batting .255 with 12 homers and 38 RBIs in 82 games since he signed with the Dodgers on May 17 following his release from the Los Angeles Angels. The three-time NL MVP is fifth with 679 homers, 17 shy of tying Alex Rodriguez for fourth.

Bellinger is hitting .159 in 89 games. The 2019 NL MVP has nine home runs and 34 RBIs. He was not in the starting lineup against San Diego.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-29 09:31 GMT+08:00

