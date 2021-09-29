Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|89
|67
|.571
|_
|Boston
|88
|68
|.564
|_
|Toronto
|87
|69
|.558
|1
|Seattle
|87
|70
|.554
|1½
|Oakland
|85
|72
|.541
|3½
___
Seattle 13, Oakland 4
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 10-9) at Baltimore (Lowther 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 16-8) at Toronto (Berríos 12-9), 7:07 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 7-8) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 12-5), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 13-9) at Seattle (Gilbert 6-5), 10:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-Los Angeles
|100
|56
|.641
|_
|St. Louis
|87
|69
|.558
|_
|Cincinnati
|82
|75
|.522
|5½
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Cincinnati 13, Pittsburgh 1
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 9-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 2-2), 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 7-8) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 12-5), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 15-4), 10:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___