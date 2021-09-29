Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Ravens activate Bynes and Williams, sign 2 to practice squad

By Associated Press
2021/09/29 06:22
Ravens activate Bynes and Williams, sign 2 to practice squad

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens signed linebacker Josh Bynes to the 53-man roster and activated defensive lineman Brandon Williams from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Baltimore also announced Tuesday the signings of safety Jordan Richards and running back Nate McCrary to the practice squad.

Bynes started 16 games for Cincinnati last season and had 99 tackles and a sack. He joined the Ravens' practice squad earlier this month. Baltimore's linebacking group took a hit last week when Jaylon Ferguson and Justin Houston went on the COVID-19 list, and the Ravens put linebacker Daelin Hayes on injured reserve Monday.

McCrary was released by the Ravens earlier this season and signed with Denver. The Broncos — Baltimore's opponent this weekend — released him last week.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-09-29 08:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Taiwan to reopen KTV, MTV, arcades, internet cafes on Oct. 5
Taiwan to reopen KTV, MTV, arcades, internet cafes on Oct. 5