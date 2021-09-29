Alexa
Riot inside Ecuador prison kills 24 inmates and injures 48

By Associated Press
2021/09/29 06:53
QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — A riot in a penitentiary in coastal city of Guayaquil killed 24 and injured 48 more Tuesday, Ecuadorian officials said.

A police and military operation managed to regain control of the Guayaquil Regional prison after five hours, according to a statement from Ecuador’s prison service.

Guayas state Gov. Pablo Arosemena said at a news conference outside the prison that order had been restored. “The presence of the state and the law must be felt,” he said.

The violence involved gunfire, knives and explosions was caused by a dispute between the “Los Lobos” and “Los Choneros” prison gangs.

