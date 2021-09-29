Alexa
Titans put pair of outside linebackers on injured reserve

By Associated Press
2021/09/29 06:32
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have put outside linebackers Rashad Weaver and Derick Roberson on injured reserve.

The Titans signed outside linebacker Sharif Finch to the practice squad Tuesday. Weaver and Roberson going on injured reserve leaves Tennessee with only Harold Landry III, Bud Dupree and Ola Adeniyi on the roster at outside linebacker. Dupree didn't play last week against the Colts, dressed as an emergency option.

Weaver was hurt late in the third quarter with what was called an ankle injury. He was carted to the locker room and using crutches after the game for a reported broken right fibula. Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Monday only that Weaver, a fourth-round pick out of Pittsburgh, will miss some time.

Roberson had been on the injury report with a knee injury.

The Titans also released defensive lineman Andrew Brown to create space for Finch. He started in the NFL with the Titans after going undrafted out of Temple in 2018. He played 23 games for the Titans and three games with the Jets in 2020.

Updated : 2021-09-29 08:04 GMT+08:00

