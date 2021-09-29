Broncos put Hamler on IR, sign WR off Raiders practice squad

Denver Broncos wide receiver K.J. Hamler is helped after an injury against the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Se... Denver Broncos wide receiver K.J. Hamler is helped after an injury against the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos signed veteran wide receiver David Moore off the Las Vegas Raiders' practice squad Tuesday to take the roster spot of KJ Hamler, who was placed on IR with a torn left ACL.

The Broncos (3-0) also put inside linebacker Jonas Griffith (hamstring) on IR and promoted quarterback Brett Rypien from their practice squad.

Hamler and Griffith were injured in the Broncos' 26-0 win over the New York Jets on Sunday.

Moore is a fifth-year pro from East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma, who was selected in the seventh round by Seattle in the 2017 draft. He played four years with the Seahawks before spending time with the Panthers last offseason and signing with the Raiders' practice squad on Sept. 6.

Moore has played in 47 career NFL games with 78 catches for 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns. He set career highs last season with 35 receptions and six TD grabs. He's also rushed 12 times for 91 yards.

Hamler hyperextended his left knee when he landed after attempting to catch a long pass from Teddy Bridgewater down the Broncos’ sideline on Sunday. He finished his second NFL season with five catches for 74 yards.

The Broncos already were without their top receiver, Jerry Jeudy, their first-round pick last year, who sustained a high right ankle sprain in the opener and is out until November.

The Broncos’ top three receivers now are Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick and Diontae Spencer, their return specialist who has just 10 career catches in the NFL

The Broncos chose Moore over their own practice squad receivers De’Mornay Pierson-El, Tyrie Cleveland, Seth Williams and Rico Gafford.

