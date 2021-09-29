Alexa
Panthers place another starting defensive back on IR

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/09/29 05:40
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers have placed starting safety Juston Burris on injured reserve with a groin injury, meaning he will miss at least three games.

Burris was injured during Carolina’s 24-9 win over the Houston Texans last Thursday night.

He becomes the second Panthers defensive back to go on injured reserve this week, joining cornerback Jaycee Horn, who could miss the remainder of the season after breaking three bones in his right foot.

Burris has 10 tackles and one interception for the Panthers’ No. 1-ranked defense.

Sean Chandler or Sam Franklin is expected to start for Burris on Sunday when the Panthers (3-0) travel to face the Dallas Cowboys.

The Panthers have promoted center Sam Tecklenburg from the practice squad to take Burris’ spot.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-09-29 08:02 GMT+08:00

