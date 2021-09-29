Ajax beats injury-hit Beşiktaş 2-0 in Champions League

Besiktas' goalkeeper Ersin Destanoglu catches the ball over Ajax's Daley Blind during the Champions League group C soccer match between Ajax and Besik... Besiktas' goalkeeper Ersin Destanoglu catches the ball over Ajax's Daley Blind during the Champions League group C soccer match between Ajax and Besiktas at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Ajax's Sebastien Haller, right, reacts after a missed scoring opportunity saved by Besiktas' goalkeeper Ersin Destanoglu during the Champions League g... Ajax's Sebastien Haller, right, reacts after a missed scoring opportunity saved by Besiktas' goalkeeper Ersin Destanoglu during the Champions League group C soccer match between Ajax and Besiktas at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Besiktas fans light flares during the Champions League group C soccer match between Ajax and Besiktas at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam in Amster... Besiktas fans light flares during the Champions League group C soccer match between Ajax and Besiktas at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Ajax's Sebastien Haller, center, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League group C soccer match between Ajax and Bes... Ajax's Sebastien Haller, center, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League group C soccer match between Ajax and Besiktas at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Ajax's Sebastien Haller, center, is challenged by Besiktas' Can Bozdogan, left, and Besiktas' Valentin Rosier during the Champions League group C socc... Ajax's Sebastien Haller, center, is challenged by Besiktas' Can Bozdogan, left, and Besiktas' Valentin Rosier during the Champions League group C soccer match between Ajax and Besiktas at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Ajax's Sebastien Haller, right, reacts after a missed scoring opportunity during the Champions League group C soccer match between Ajax and Besiktas a... Ajax's Sebastien Haller, right, reacts after a missed scoring opportunity during the Champions League group C soccer match between Ajax and Besiktas at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Besiktas' head coach Sergen Yalcin, left, gestures during the Champions League group C soccer match between Ajax and Besiktas at the Johan Cruyff Aren... Besiktas' head coach Sergen Yalcin, left, gestures during the Champions League group C soccer match between Ajax and Besiktas at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Ajax's Steven Berghuis, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League group C soccer match between Ajax and Besik... Ajax's Steven Berghuis, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League group C soccer match between Ajax and Besiktas at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Ajax's Steven Berghuis, second left, scores his side's opening goal during the Champions League group C soccer match between Ajax and Besiktas at the ... Ajax's Steven Berghuis, second left, scores his side's opening goal during the Champions League group C soccer match between Ajax and Besiktas at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Ajax's Steven Berghuis celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League group C soccer match between Ajax and Besiktas at ... Ajax's Steven Berghuis celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League group C soccer match between Ajax and Besiktas at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Sébastien Haller scored his fifth Champions League goal of the season as Ajax beat injury-hit Beşiktaş 2-0 to maintain its lead in Group C on Tuesday.

Four-time European champion Ajax now has scored seven goals in its two Champions League matches this season after routing Sporting Lisbon 5-1 two weeks ago in the Portuguese capital.

Steven Berghuis put Ajax ahead in the 17th minute, sweeping a left-footed shot low into the corner of the net after Dusan Tadic dribbled through the Beşiktaş defense.

Berghuis turned provider for Haller in the 43rd minute, crossing from the right for the Ivory Coast forward to deflect the ball into the net off his thigh.

Haller is the first player to score five times in his first two Champions League matches.

Ajax, which has scored 30 goals in seven Dutch league matches this season, could have won by more against a team missing key players through injury and illness but for some poor finishing and good saves by Beşiktaş goalkeeper Ersin Destanoğlu, who twice denied Haller and blocked a shot by substitute David Neres in the 85th.

Ajax eased up in the second half, giving Beşiktaş a chance to get back into the match. Kenan Karaman looked to have scored in the 62nd minute but his effort was ruled out by referee Benoît Bastien for a foul on Jurriën Timber.

Borussia Dortmund, which beat Beşiktaş 2-1 two weeks ago, was hosting Lisbon later Tuesday.

