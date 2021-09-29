Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Ajax beats injury-hit Beşiktaş 2-0 in Champions League

By Associated Press
2021/09/29 03:06
Ajax's Steven Berghuis celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League group C soccer match between Ajax and Besiktas at ...
Ajax's Steven Berghuis, second left, scores his side's opening goal during the Champions League group C soccer match between Ajax and Besiktas at the ...
Ajax's Steven Berghuis, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League group C soccer match between Ajax and Besik...
Besiktas' head coach Sergen Yalcin, left, gestures during the Champions League group C soccer match between Ajax and Besiktas at the Johan Cruyff Aren...
Ajax's Sebastien Haller, right, reacts after a missed scoring opportunity during the Champions League group C soccer match between Ajax and Besiktas a...
Ajax's Sebastien Haller, center, is challenged by Besiktas' Can Bozdogan, left, and Besiktas' Valentin Rosier during the Champions League group C socc...
Ajax's Sebastien Haller, center, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League group C soccer match between Ajax and Bes...
Besiktas fans light flares during the Champions League group C soccer match between Ajax and Besiktas at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam in Amster...
Ajax's Sebastien Haller, right, reacts after a missed scoring opportunity saved by Besiktas' goalkeeper Ersin Destanoglu during the Champions League g...
Besiktas' goalkeeper Ersin Destanoglu catches the ball over Ajax's Daley Blind during the Champions League group C soccer match between Ajax and Besik...

Ajax's Steven Berghuis celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League group C soccer match between Ajax and Besiktas at ...

Ajax's Steven Berghuis, second left, scores his side's opening goal during the Champions League group C soccer match between Ajax and Besiktas at the ...

Ajax's Steven Berghuis, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League group C soccer match between Ajax and Besik...

Besiktas' head coach Sergen Yalcin, left, gestures during the Champions League group C soccer match between Ajax and Besiktas at the Johan Cruyff Aren...

Ajax's Sebastien Haller, right, reacts after a missed scoring opportunity during the Champions League group C soccer match between Ajax and Besiktas a...

Ajax's Sebastien Haller, center, is challenged by Besiktas' Can Bozdogan, left, and Besiktas' Valentin Rosier during the Champions League group C socc...

Ajax's Sebastien Haller, center, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League group C soccer match between Ajax and Bes...

Besiktas fans light flares during the Champions League group C soccer match between Ajax and Besiktas at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam in Amster...

Ajax's Sebastien Haller, right, reacts after a missed scoring opportunity saved by Besiktas' goalkeeper Ersin Destanoglu during the Champions League g...

Besiktas' goalkeeper Ersin Destanoglu catches the ball over Ajax's Daley Blind during the Champions League group C soccer match between Ajax and Besik...

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Sébastien Haller scored his fifth Champions League goal of the season as Ajax beat injury-hit Beşiktaş 2-0 to maintain its lead in Group C on Tuesday.

Four-time European champion Ajax now has scored seven goals in its two Champions League matches this season after routing Sporting Lisbon 5-1 two weeks ago in the Portuguese capital.

Steven Berghuis put Ajax ahead in the 17th minute, sweeping a left-footed shot low into the corner of the net after Dusan Tadic dribbled through the Beşiktaş defense.

Berghuis turned provider for Haller in the 43rd minute, crossing from the right for the Ivory Coast forward to deflect the ball into the net off his thigh.

Haller is the first player to score five times in his first two Champions League matches.

Ajax, which has scored 30 goals in seven Dutch league matches this season, could have won by more against a team missing key players through injury and illness but for some poor finishing and good saves by Beşiktaş goalkeeper Ersin Destanoğlu, who twice denied Haller and blocked a shot by substitute David Neres in the 85th.

Ajax eased up in the second half, giving Beşiktaş a chance to get back into the match. Kenan Karaman looked to have scored in the 62nd minute but his effort was ruled out by referee Benoît Bastien for a foul on Jurriën Timber.

Borussia Dortmund, which beat Beşiktaş 2-1 two weeks ago, was hosting Lisbon later Tuesday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-29 05:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Taiwan to reopen KTV, MTV, arcades, internet cafes on Oct. 5
Taiwan to reopen KTV, MTV, arcades, internet cafes on Oct. 5