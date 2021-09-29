Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Germany: Young girls alone for days with dead father's body

By Associated Press
2021/09/29 01:52
Germany: Young girls alone for days with dead father's body

BERLIN (AP) — Three young children in Germany spent days alone at home with their dead father's body after he died suddenly, German media reported Tuesday.

The dpa news agency quoted police in the southern state of Bavaria as saying an aunt discovered the girls, ages 2, 3 and 4, on Sept. 17.

Local newspaper Passauer Neue Press reported that their 35-year-old father, a single parent, had died about three days earlier of a suspected heart attack.

The eldest girl gave her sisters food and drinks, the newspaper reported. When the aunt turned up, the girls told her they thought their father was sleeping.

Updated : 2021-09-29 05:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Taiwan to reopen KTV, MTV, arcades, internet cafes on Oct. 5
Taiwan to reopen KTV, MTV, arcades, internet cafes on Oct. 5