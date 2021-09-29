Alexa
United defender Maguire to miss 'a few weeks' with injury

By Associated Press
2021/09/29 02:43
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United captain Harry Maguire could be sidelined for “a few weeks” with a calf injury, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Tuesday.

The center back was injured in a 1-0 loss to Aston Villa on Saturday and will miss United's match against Spanish team Villarreal in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday.

United hosts Everton in a Premier League game on Saturday before the international break.

“It’s his calf. That might take a few weeks, so let’s see how quickly he recovers," Solskjaer said at a press conference.

Solskjaer was more optimistic about left back Luke Shaw, who also left Saturday's game injured. Shaw didn't train with the team on Tuesday.

"Luke has been in today, so I’ll give him a chance to be involved tomorrow,” the manager said.

Their status for England's upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary is uncertain. England manager Gareth Southgate is expected to name his squad on Thursday.

Updated : 2021-09-29 05:00 GMT+08:00

