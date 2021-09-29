Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Police in Georgia shoot suspect in bow and arrow carjacking

By Associated Press
2021/09/29 00:32
Police in Georgia shoot suspect in bow and arrow carjacking

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia shot and wounded a man Tuesday suspected of using a bow and arrow to carjack a woman in Atlanta before crashing the stolen car and pointing the weapon at police, authorities said.

The suspect, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital after he was shot by an officer during a standoff in Marietta, just north of Atlanta, Marietta police said. He was conscious, alert and breathing, department spokesman Officer Chuck McPhilamy said.

The events began unfolding early Tuesday morning when Atlanta police say the suspect shot an arrow through a woman's windshield while demanding she get out of the car. The woman complied, and the suspect fled in her vehicle, Atlanta police said.

Police say a man matching the suspect's description had failed to carjack two other vehicles.

About an hour later, Marietta police located the stolen car after it crashed into the side of a bridge. The suspect had loaded a compound bow with an arrow and pointed it at police, police said.

An officer opened fire, striking the suspect once, McPhilamy said. No officers were hurt.

Updated : 2021-09-29 03:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Taiwan to reopen KTV, MTV, arcades, internet cafes on Oct. 5
Taiwan to reopen KTV, MTV, arcades, internet cafes on Oct. 5