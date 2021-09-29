Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Thailand issues new flood warnings from seasonal rain

By CHALIDA EKVITTAYAVECHNUKUL , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/09/29 00:02
Thai people wade through floodwaters in Chaiyaphum province, northeast of Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Thai disaster officials say floo...
A Thai volunteer man pulls a boat carrying evacuees in a flooded area in Chaiyaphum province, northeast of Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021....

Thai people wade through floodwaters in Chaiyaphum province, northeast of Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Thai disaster officials say floo...

A Thai volunteer man pulls a boat carrying evacuees in a flooded area in Chaiyaphum province, northeast of Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021....

BANGKOK (AP) — Officials in Thailand issued fresh warnings Tuesday about flooding caused by seasonal monsoon rains, after at least six deaths were reported in the aftermath of a tropical storm that struck over the weekend.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said two people were also reported missing from flooding triggered by tropical storm Dianmu, also called Tianmu. The agency said 71,093 households in 30 provinces, mostly in the north, northeast and central regions had been affected.

The capital, Bangkok, is among the areas issued warnings, and some businesses began piling sandbags in front of their entrances.

Bangkok Gov. Aswin Kwanmuang said on his Facebook page that heavy rain is predicted across the country until Thursday.

Residents of the the capital are used to flooding from local storms during the annual rainy season. But the city is also vulnerable to rising water from the Chao Phraya River, which flows down from the north.

Bangkok has had no major flooding, but many rural areas have been severely affected. Thai television has shown villagers in several areas walking through waist-high water or evacuated from their homes on small boats.

Flood warnings have been issued since last week and have been reinforced as rain continues. The Chao Phraya Dam, in Chai Nat province, 190 kilometers (120 miles) north of Bangkok, has been ordered to increase the amount of water it discharges to make room for more water coming from further north, the Bangkok Post reported, saying villagers downstream have been warned of the flooding risk.

There is concern that the situation could be similar to 2011, when upstream reservoirs holding water for irrigation had to release huge amounts of rainwater from several storms into the Chao Phraya, whose levels rose significantly and inundated parts of Bangkok.

The 2011 flooding, considered the country’s worst in half a century, took at least 600 lives and caused $45 billion in damage, according to a World Bank estimate.

Konlawat Sapsongsuk, chief of the National Disaster Warning Center, told The Associated Press that the major dams in the north are not yet near capacity this year, so for the time being pose little threat.

Konlawat said his agency closely monitors water levels and flows. A floodgate at Bangsai district in Ayutthaya, 68 kilometers (42 miles) north of Bangkok, provides one warning signal.

“If the water flows through the floodgate at Bangsai with a speed of 3,500 cubic meters per second, it will affect Bangkok. But at the moment, the speed is less than 2,600,” he said.

Konlawat said the Thai Meteorological Department is closely monitoring other storms that may sweep through Thailand after Oct. 8-9.

Updated : 2021-09-29 01:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Taiwan to reopen KTV, MTV, arcades, internet cafes on Oct. 5
Taiwan to reopen KTV, MTV, arcades, internet cafes on Oct. 5