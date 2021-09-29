Alexa
False alarm during active shooter training at Florida base

By Associated Press
2021/09/29 00:12
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — A 911 call about an active shooter sent police and first responders to Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida's Panhandle on Tuesday morning, but it turned out the caller did not realize officials were conducting an active shooter training exercise, the base said in a Facebook post.

The 911 call resulted in a response from the 325th Security Forces Squadron and multiple law enforcement officers in the area, the post said.

Officials cleared the building to make sure there was no threat. An all clear was then issued, base officials said.

Normal operations have resumed at the base, which is just east of Panama City.

Updated : 2021-09-29 01:50 GMT+08:00

