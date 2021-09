Tuesday At XS Tennis Village Chicago Purse: $565,530 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor CHICAGO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Chicago Fall Tennis Classic at XS Tennis Village (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 64

Magda Linette, Poland, def. CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, 6-1, 6-4.

Hailey Baptiste, United States, def. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, 7-5, 6-3.

Jil Teichmann (16), Switzerland, def. Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, 7-6 (3), 7-5.

Harriet Dart, Britain, def. Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, 6-1, 3-6, 6-1.