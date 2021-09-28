American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Tampa Bay
|97
|59
|.622
|_
|New York
|89
|67
|.571
|8
|Boston
|88
|68
|.564
|9
|Toronto
|87
|69
|.558
|10
|Baltimore
|50
|106
|.321
|47
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|89
|68
|.567
|_
|Cleveland
|77
|79
|.494
|11½
|Detroit
|75
|81
|.481
|13½
|Kansas City
|71
|85
|.455
|17½
|Minnesota
|69
|87
|.442
|19½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|91
|65
|.583
|_
|Seattle
|87
|70
|.554
|4½
|Oakland
|85
|72
|.541
|6½
|Los Angeles
|74
|82
|.474
|17
|Texas
|57
|99
|.365
|34
x-clinched division
___
Cleveland 8, Kansas City 3
Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 7
Seattle 13, Oakland 4
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 10-9) at Baltimore (Lowther 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 16-8) at Toronto (Berríos 12-9), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 7-8) at Minnesota (Pineda 8-8), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Junk 0-1) at Texas (Hearn 6-5), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 7-8) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 12-5), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 10-6) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-6), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Patiño 4-3) at Houston (Garcia 11-7), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 13-9) at Seattle (Gilbert 6-5), 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.