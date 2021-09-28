Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Chelsea midfielder Kante tests positive for coronavirus

By Associated Press
2021/09/28 21:55
Chelsea's N'Golo Kante, right, controls the ball during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Chelsea and Aston Villa at Stamford Br...

Chelsea's N'Golo Kante, right, controls the ball during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Chelsea and Aston Villa at Stamford Br...

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has tested positive for the coronavirus and is isolating for 10 days.

The France World Cup winner will miss Chelsea’s Champions League match at Juventus on Wednesday and the English Premier League match against Southampton on Saturday.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said he did not know the percentage of his squad that has been vaccinated against COVID-19. Tuchel has been vaccinated.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-29 00:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Taiwan to reopen KTV, MTV, arcades, internet cafes on Oct. 5
Taiwan to reopen KTV, MTV, arcades, internet cafes on Oct. 5