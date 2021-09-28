|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Liverpool
|6
|4
|2
|0
|15
|4
|14
|Man City
|6
|4
|1
|1
|12
|1
|13
|Chelsea
|6
|4
|1
|1
|12
|2
|13
|Man United
|6
|4
|1
|1
|13
|5
|13
|Everton
|6
|4
|1
|1
|12
|7
|13
|Brighton
|6
|4
|1
|1
|8
|5
|13
|West Ham
|6
|3
|2
|1
|13
|8
|11
|Aston Villa
|6
|3
|1
|2
|9
|7
|10
|Brentford
|6
|2
|3
|1
|8
|5
|9
|Arsenal
|6
|3
|0
|3
|5
|10
|9
|Tottenham
|6
|3
|0
|3
|4
|9
|9
|Watford
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7
|9
|7
|Leicester
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7
|10
|7
|Wolverhampton
|6
|2
|0
|4
|3
|5
|6
|Crystal Palace
|6
|1
|3
|2
|6
|9
|6
|Southampton
|6
|0
|4
|2
|4
|7
|4
|Newcastle
|6
|0
|3
|3
|7
|14
|3
|Leeds
|6
|0
|3
|3
|6
|14
|3
|Burnley
|6
|0
|2
|4
|5
|11
|2
|Norwich
|6
|0
|0
|6
|2
|16
|0
___
Chelsea 0, Man City 1
Man United 0, Aston Villa 1
Everton 2, Norwich 0
Leeds 1, West Ham 2
Leicester 2, Burnley 2
Watford 1, Newcastle 1
Brentford 3, Liverpool 3
Southampton 0, Wolverhampton 1
Arsenal 3, Tottenham 1
Crystal Palace 1, Brighton 1
Man United vs. Everton, 7:30 a.m.
Burnley vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Leeds vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Aston Villa, 9 a.m.
West Ham vs. Brentford, 9 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Bournemouth
|9
|6
|3
|0
|16
|7
|21
|West Brom
|9
|5
|4
|0
|16
|8
|19
|Coventry
|9
|6
|1
|2
|12
|6
|19
|Fulham
|9
|5
|2
|2
|19
|8
|17
|Stoke
|9
|5
|2
|2
|13
|10
|17
|Blackburn
|9
|4
|4
|1
|16
|9
|16
|Huddersfield
|9
|4
|1
|4
|13
|12
|13
|Bristol City
|9
|3
|4
|2
|11
|10
|13
|Reading
|9
|4
|1
|4
|16
|18
|13
|QPR
|9
|3
|3
|3
|17
|14
|12
|Sheffield United
|9
|3
|3
|3
|13
|12
|12
|Birmingham
|9
|3
|3
|3
|10
|10
|12
|Cardiff
|9
|3
|2
|4
|12
|14
|11
|Blackpool
|9
|3
|2
|4
|8
|12
|11
|Preston
|9
|2
|4
|3
|9
|11
|10
|Luton Town
|9
|2
|4
|3
|13
|16
|10
|Swansea
|9
|2
|4
|3
|8
|11
|10
|Millwall
|9
|1
|6
|2
|9
|11
|9
|Middlesbrough
|9
|2
|3
|4
|9
|11
|9
|Barnsley
|9
|1
|5
|3
|6
|10
|8
|Peterborough
|9
|2
|1
|6
|10
|20
|7
|Nottingham Forest
|9
|1
|2
|6
|8
|13
|5
|Hull
|9
|1
|2
|6
|5
|14
|5
|Derby
|9
|2
|4
|3
|6
|8
|-2
___
Coventry 3, Peterborough 0
West Brom 2, QPR 1
Reading 1, Middlesbrough 0
Birmingham 0, Preston 0
Blackburn 5, Cardiff 1
Blackpool 1, Barnsley 0
Bournemouth 2, Luton Town 1
Bristol City 1, Fulham 1
Nottingham Forest 1, Millwall 1
Sheffield United 1, Derby 0
Stoke 2, Hull 0
Swansea 1, Huddersfield 0
Cardiff vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.
Huddersfield vs. Blackburn, 2:45 p.m.
Hull vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.
Preston vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m.
QPR vs. Birmingham, 2:45 p.m.
Barnsley vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.
Derby vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m.
Fulham vs. Swansea, 2:45 p.m.
Luton Town vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.
Millwall vs. Bristol City, 2:45 p.m.
Peterborough vs. Bournemouth, 2:45 p.m.
Stoke vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.
Coventry vs. Fulham, 7:30 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wigan
|8
|6
|1
|1
|14
|5
|19
|Sunderland
|8
|6
|1
|1
|13
|7
|19
|Milton Keynes Dons
|9
|5
|3
|1
|17
|10
|18
|Plymouth
|9
|5
|3
|1
|14
|7
|18
|Rotherham
|9
|4
|2
|3
|11
|9
|14
|Wycombe
|8
|4
|2
|2
|10
|8
|14
|Accrington Stanley
|9
|4
|1
|4
|11
|14
|13
|AFC Wimbledon
|9
|3
|3
|3
|16
|15
|12
|Bolton
|9
|3
|3
|3
|14
|13
|12
|Portsmouth
|9
|3
|3
|3
|9
|8
|12
|Sheffield Wednesday
|8
|3
|3
|2
|7
|6
|12
|Cambridge United
|8
|3
|3
|2
|12
|12
|12
|Oxford United
|9
|3
|3
|3
|10
|10
|12
|Cheltenham
|9
|3
|3
|3
|11
|13
|12
|Burton Albion
|9
|3
|3
|3
|7
|10
|12
|Morecambe
|9
|3
|2
|4
|15
|14
|11
|Lincoln
|9
|3
|2
|4
|12
|11
|11
|Fleetwood Town
|8
|2
|3
|3
|13
|13
|9
|Gillingham
|9
|1
|5
|3
|9
|13
|8
|Shrewsbury
|9
|2
|2
|5
|6
|12
|8
|Ipswich
|8
|1
|4
|3
|12
|16
|7
|Charlton
|9
|1
|3
|5
|9
|13
|6
|Crewe
|9
|1
|3
|5
|6
|12
|6
|Doncaster
|8
|1
|1
|6
|4
|11
|4
___
Gillingham 1, Charlton 1
Crewe 1, Morecambe 3
Portsmouth 2, Plymouth 2
Burton Albion 1, Lincoln 2
Cambridge United 2, Fleetwood Town 2
Charlton 2, Portsmouth 2
Ipswich 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Wycombe 0
Morecambe 3, Accrington Stanley 3
Oxford United 1, Gillingham 1
Plymouth 2, Doncaster 1
Rotherham 1, Crewe 1
Shrewsbury 2, AFC Wimbledon 1
Sunderland 1, Bolton 0
Wigan 2, Cheltenham 0
Burton Albion vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.
Cambridge United vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m.
Charlton vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.
Ipswich vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.
Morecambe vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.
Oxford United vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.
Plymouth vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.
Rotherham vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Wycombe, 2:45 p.m.
Sunderland vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.
Wigan vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Forest Green
|9
|6
|2
|1
|18
|8
|20
|Leyton Orient
|9
|4
|4
|1
|16
|7
|16
|Harrogate Town
|9
|4
|4
|1
|15
|11
|16
|Port Vale
|9
|4
|3
|2
|10
|6
|15
|Northampton
|9
|4
|3
|2
|9
|7
|15
|Exeter
|9
|3
|5
|1
|12
|6
|14
|Hartlepool
|9
|4
|2
|3
|9
|7
|14
|Crawley Town
|9
|4
|2
|3
|12
|13
|14
|Swindon
|9
|3
|4
|2
|9
|7
|13
|Barrow
|9
|3
|3
|3
|13
|11
|12
|Rochdale
|9
|3
|3
|3
|12
|11
|12
|Bradford
|9
|3
|3
|3
|12
|11
|12
|Tranmere
|9
|3
|3
|3
|4
|3
|12
|Sutton United
|8
|3
|2
|3
|10
|8
|11
|Newport County
|9
|3
|2
|4
|10
|13
|11
|Colchester
|8
|2
|4
|2
|7
|7
|10
|Carlisle
|9
|2
|4
|3
|9
|13
|10
|Bristol Rovers
|9
|3
|1
|5
|8
|14
|10
|Salford
|9
|2
|3
|4
|9
|10
|9
|Mansfield Town
|9
|2
|3
|4
|10
|14
|9
|Stevenage
|9
|2
|3
|4
|7
|13
|9
|Walsall
|9
|2
|2
|5
|9
|13
|8
|Scunthorpe
|9
|1
|4
|4
|6
|14
|7
|Oldham
|9
|2
|1
|6
|5
|14
|7
___
Crawley Town 2, Harrogate Town 2
Barrow 2, Newport County 1
Crawley Town 2, Bradford 1
Forest Green 0, Tranmere 0
Harrogate Town 0, Stevenage 0
Leyton Orient 0, Mansfield Town 0
Rochdale 0, Oldham 1
Salford 2, Northampton 2
Scunthorpe 0, Port Vale 1
Sutton United 4, Carlisle 0
Swindon 0, Colchester 0
Walsall 1, Bristol Rovers 2
Hartlepool 1, Exeter 1
Bradford vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Oldham vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Colchester, 2:45 p.m.
Forest Green vs. Swindon, 7 a.m.
Barrow vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Salford, 10 a.m.